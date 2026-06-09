Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Talia Perkins's avatar
Talia Perkins
1dEdited

Half a loaf is not better than none, to whom gets none.

This is . . . worse than disappointing.

Mamdani should attend a transgender youth support group quietly. Listening and learning, facing his victims. Is he that brave? Who can put the question to him?

Thank you Erin.

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Sara's avatar
Sara
1d

Democrats talk big, but in reality, they are weak. We can’t depend on weak leaders to protect us. Trans genocide is real.

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