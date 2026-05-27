Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Celeste's avatar
Celeste
15h

This is the kind of energy we need.

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DJC's avatar
DJC
15h

Steyer is saying all the right things and I can’t help but wonder if he’s going to backtrack if elected. He only said he’s in favor of trans athletes in high school, not specifically saying trans girls playing on girls teams. We already have AB Hernandez competing but as an exception, so that scenario would still be included in Steyer’s statement. The fact that Steyer has never held public office concerns me, but I think he’s the best option we have at this point. It’s been disappointing how Newsom has thrown trans people under the bus, and Becerra’s vagueness is typical. We are beginning to see two Dem parties: progressive and establishment.

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