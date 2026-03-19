Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brianna Amore's avatar
Brianna Amore
15h

They just couldn't fucking resist, could they?

Reply
Share
6 replies
Mike Gelt's avatar
Mike Gelt
15h

H.R. 1329 is a blatant attempt to weaponize history, erase people, and turn a national museum into a political propaganda project — and Americans should be outraged.

A bill that was supposed to celebrate women’s history has been twisted into an instrument of exclusion and government control. Instead of trusting historians, scholars, and educators, politicians are now trying to dictate identity, censor recognition, and impose ideology on what should be an independent cultural institution.

This is not about protecting history — it is about controlling it.

By inserting politically motivated restrictions and empowering partisan oversight over the Smithsonian, H.R. 1329 sets a dangerous precedent: that Congress can decide which Americans deserve recognition and which stories are allowed to be told. That is censorship, plain and simple.

Women’s history cannot be legislated into a narrow definition by politicians seeking culture-war victories.

Museums exist to educate, challenge, and reflect reality — not to serve as government-approved narratives designed to exclude marginalized communities.

If Congress can rewrite history here, it can do it anywhere.

H.R. 1329 divides Americans, silences voices, and undermines the independence of one of our nation’s most trusted institutions.

This bill does not honor women — it weaponizes them for political gain.

Reject H.R. 1329. Protect historical truth. Defend inclusion. Keep politics out of our museums.

THIS BILL MUST BE DEFEATED. WE MUST RAISE HELL. WE MUST CONTACT OUR LAWMAKERS AND TELL THEM THIS CANNOT STAND

Reply
Share
3 replies
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erin Reed · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture