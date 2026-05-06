Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Leah Abram's avatar
Leah Abram
2h

This is apparently a government of the fascists, by the fascists, and for the fascists.

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Talia Perkins's avatar
Talia Perkins
2h

And this is definitely a constitutionally protected inherent individual human right. That makes it a crime under one or more of these laws for someone to do, especially as state government policy. The people engineering, funding, and carrying out the propaganda campaign and enacting the laws and policies against transgender people must face 42 U.S.C. § 1983, 18 U.S.C. § 241, & 18 U.S.C. § 242 prosecution.

It should become a Dem party platform plank to carry out such investigation and prosecution.

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