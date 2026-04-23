Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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✨your weirdo friend✨'s avatar
✨your weirdo friend✨
1h

the appellate court in ohio also said trans teachers have no 1A rights to defend students. i know because it was my case. would be happy to talk about that because people need to know what’s coming. we’re taking the case to scotus.

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Anne's avatar
Anne
1h

And, once again Texas shoves its head up trump's ass.

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