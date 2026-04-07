Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Celeste's avatar
Celeste
1h

Glad to hear someone with her kind of profile saying something

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Talia Perkins's avatar
Talia Perkins
2hEdited

TY, Baum.

I appreciate a report of cisgender athletes sticking their neck out for us.

"This has had dire consequences the last few times it was deployed against women’s athletes. From 1992 to 1999, cisgender women were forced into testing and found out, on the world stage, that they had intersex conditions they never knew about. The spectacle led to ostracization, disqualification, and at least one suicide before such testing was abolished."

I hope that last is not repeated !!! The IOC already knew how to ensure MtF athletes could compete in Women's categories without any remnant "masculine" advantage, and that was 2004 to 2018 inclusively -- require 2 contiguous years of effective HRT before competing in women's categories. This also makes it "fair" for cisgender women athletes who have an intersex condition of any sort raising their blood testosterone above cisgender typoical levels.

I do have to wonder, has the work been done to determine the standard deviation of T blood levels in Olympic level cisgender women athletes? How high should it have to be before a medical intervention is ruled to be required?

"“They sort of like, lost the battle on gay marriage,” Rapinoe said."

And no question of it, if they don't lose hard enough over transgender issues, they will next level all their political guns to reverse that loss.

Also, first !!!

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