Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Gail Catherine Piche's avatar
Gail Catherine Piche
3h

Science is not the point. Cruelty is the point, and if it comes with a side of misogyny, so much the better.

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Jenn C's avatar
Jenn C
3h

So the men don't have to be tested? Seems sus to me. Sex isn't the neat little binary that conservatives like to think it is.

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