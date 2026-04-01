Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Talia Perkins's avatar
Talia Perkins
4dEdited

And it is not possible for courts to change biology by an injunction, and, the Trump! DoJ pretends it knows what the biology is that is involved -- and it doesn't.

This effort will no doubt fail until it gets to the SCOTUS, which will take no notice of evidence it doesn't like.

I look forward to the mid-terms scaring the SoCons in the SCOTUS into suddenly beginning to care what is measured biological reality -- transgender people exist, and, no "masculine" athletic advantage had for any reason by any transgender or cisgender survives HRT.

Thank you for your reporting, Baum.

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Melissa's avatar
Melissa
4d

This was totally predictable. The regime's fascist war against all things trans continues.

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