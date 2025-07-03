Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lee Work's avatar
Lee Work
3h

Talk with your therapist about diagnosis codes. Regardless of where you are located, there are very few situations where a gender dysphoria diagnosis needs to be rendered outside of accessing medical care. Adjustment disorder, an anxiety disorder, or depressive disorder more than cover presenting concerns. It's not lying on part of the therapist to do this and it can help protect privacy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Elly Kay's avatar
Elly Kay
3h

They don’t even want us to see a therapist or licensed mental health doctor.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Reed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture