Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Talia Perkins's avatar
Talia Perkins
12mEdited

An open conspiracy is still a conspiracy. The people engineering, funding, and carrying out the propaganda campaign and enacting the laws and policies against transgender people must face 42 U.S.C. § 1983, 18 U.S.C. § 241, & 18 U.S.C. § 242 prosecution.

These legislators talk to people; they listen to the people lying and saying these laws are wonderful things -- and they are liars. They know they are saying what they at best wish was true and can sell. It is deceit, lies, propaganda.

And it is criminal.

The investigation and prosecution of these bigots conspiring against transgender people must become a Dem platform plank.

Thank you, Erin

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Kaleigh's avatar
Kaleigh
6m

Sadly they may not be through with bathroom bills. I posted it on the other thread on this story but I will repeat it here. I read on a Reddit thread that they are worried about retailers de-gendering their bathrooms to stay out of lawsuits in this law. They are apparently discussing more legislation on this. Are these idiot republicans going to try to ban family restrooms? I would not put it past them to do so.

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