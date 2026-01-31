Erin In The Morning

I had a vigorous conversation with my sister who lives on the border of Texas and Arkansas about how these kinds of laws make cisgender women less safe and equate to making sure that women are performing femininity to the point where “bounty hunters” don’t come after them in the bathroom. She didn’t believe me until one of her less than feminine friends was confronted in a bar in Ft Worth. My sister was just “outraged.” Yeah, should’ve listened to what those people who are just trying to “protect the women and girls” were ACTUALLY saying…no peace for any women unless ALL women fight back. Trans rights matter for everyone.

Great reporting, thank you! Hopefully the vote to override the expected veto will force this into the public's attention. Do Kansans really want to be known as cruel bigots?

