Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Carrie's avatar
Carrie
6h

Another day, another fresh new level of hell to uncover.

If you’d like to focus some love towards supporting and uplifting 2 trans Girl Scouts, I’ve got 2 on Erin’s list still trying to reach their cookie goals -

https://digitalcookie.girlscouts.org/scout/steele757911

https://digitalcookie.girlscouts.org/scout/armando152892

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Ellen Adele Harper's avatar
Ellen Adele Harper
6h

Crazy and punative as these bans are. I believe they are all ultimately unenforceable. What, are all women going to be required to carry their birth certificates with them. Mine says I was born female. Or will all women be required to drop trow or lift skirt. In which case, what of those of us who have had bottom surgery?

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