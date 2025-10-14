Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

Olivia Eason
11h

I am a Fenway Health patient. I had a long conversation with my PCP there this year about my fears of medicine being lost because of the administration. My PCP explicitly consoled me by saying that their new board member, Dallas Ducar, was hired to help find creative ways for all of their patients to retain access should the law turn. I feel very betrayed

Renee Albert
11h

Fuuuuuuuck. This is beyond comprehension. My kids are both over 19 so unaffected (for today). But this is THE PLACE in Boston - heck, for anyone in MA or New England with the ability to get there. I am so pissed I’m shaking. I’ve had to re-type every word. 💔💔💔

52 more comments...

