Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ellen Adele Harper's avatar
Ellen Adele Harper
3h

Well i'm glad to hear this, we'll have to see what SCOTUS says, as trump will most likely appeal it to them. Whatever they say, they can take away our funding, but they cannot silence artists. We will continue making art, and we will be prolific.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
p2q's avatar
p2q
3h

one of these small groups that actually fought the lawsuits rather than caving should give Jimmy Kimmel a time slot and tell him to f*g it up a little

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Reed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture