Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nicholas Ashwood's avatar
Nicholas Ashwood
4h

This just in, depressed people are more likely to be single and unemployed. Surely it will be solved if we take away their meds and let them get more depressed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Arlene Lev's avatar
Arlene Lev
4h

Thank you for taking the time to write all this out so clearly. I am sharing with my colleagues who are mentors for the WPATH Global Education Initiative (i.e., we train therapists and medical providers).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Reed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture