Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Gelt's avatar
Mike Gelt
6h

I applaud MIT and those universities that have staid strong and resisted trumps BULLSHIT DEMANDS. I just wish more universities, colleges, and organizations had the balls to stand up an say NO. It is imperative that everyone stand up to bullies like trump and the rest of the republicans who have no backbone and no respect for themselves let alone the people of this country

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stephanie Keeley's avatar
Stephanie Keeley
6h

Good for MIT! They have chosen the right path and not the easy path that leads to destruction! As we are all witnessing the Cowardice and corruption of mainstream media and the “Legacy Educational System” bow the knee and kiss Trump’s Decaying ASS, Some institutions Still have a Moral Code and Compass! 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈😈✊🏽 STAND STRONG MIT AND REJECT THE IGNORANT TYRANT IN CHIEF!! 😈✊🏽🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Reed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture