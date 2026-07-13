Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Brooklyn Ricky's avatar
Brooklyn Ricky
19h

Every time this map comes out first thing I do is look at my blue state. Next thing I do is see how much less of the nation I can safely travel within. This is not how individual liberty and equal justice works. This is exactly opposite of equal justice. This destroys individual liberty.

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Artur Akkerman, LCSW's avatar
Artur Akkerman, LCSW
19h

All of these laws restricting trans people’s freedoms are accumulating into a major generational trauma whose impact won’t be just felt among our community, but in other areas such as economy, healthcare, arts and science. It will weaken the foundation of the United States, impacting every person living here, trans or not.

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