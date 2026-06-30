Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Brooklyn Ricky's avatar
Brooklyn Ricky
4h

SCOTUS involves itself now in human animal husbandry. Separate rules for different biological classifications are inherently a road to tyranny and the destruction of individual liberty. Give them an inch they will take it all.

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Lisa Flynn's avatar
Lisa Flynn
4h

Straight from the hatefull ruling from the UK. This is an internacional conspiracy. It is nothing short of puré evil.

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