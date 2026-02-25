Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ellen Adele Harper's avatar
Ellen Adele Harper
9h

Thank the Goddess we still have the APA on our side. Even though legislators don't seem to take them seriously.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Mike Langlois's avatar
Mike Langlois
8h

Erin, thank you for covering this, and speaking as a trans-allied member of APA I am proud of this outcome. While not wanting to inflict on the unwilling too much of a description of how sausages are made, I do want to expand on this story to note the tireless efforts of certain members, Divisions, and certain Sections in the APA, such as Section 9 of Div 39, Psychoanalysis For Social Responsibility; as well as many other individuals and groups who have had to persist and resist the attempt to reframe the discussion in terms of trans folks right to exist and exist without being pathologized. All of our colleagues have not gotten on board, and this is not settled in the minds of some at APA.

Of course this has often been spearheaded by trans and nonbinary colleagues, but fortunately some of the work is being shifted yearly to cis mental health professionals and we are seeing progress. The amount of unfortunately necessary discourse around this makes it clear that we are getting better, but are not there yet.

Please rest assured, though, that those of us who who watch for signs of internal hesitancy and equivocation, will continue to "make good trouble" within APA and be full-throated in our support of trans youth, who remain subjected to authoritarianism disguised as "care" far too often. Onwards!

Reply
Share
1 reply
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erin Reed · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture