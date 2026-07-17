Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Brooklyn Ricky's avatar
Brooklyn Ricky
9h

Every attack on the autonomy of transgender bodies easily, and predictably extends to both female and male bodies. We are witnessing state mandated hormonal standards. A branch of human animal husbandry otherwise known as Eugenics. Make no mistake: this is not equal justice, it destroys individual liberty. Freedom won’t be a word for nothing left to lose. It will be a state of being our youngest children may never realize.

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Anne's avatar
Anne
9h

First they came for the transgender athletes, then they came for the women athletes...

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