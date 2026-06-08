Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Wendy The Druid 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🌈's avatar
Wendy The Druid 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🌈
2h

Not shocking

Meanwhile in Portland

Stella Maris — a self-described "bi, poly, switch, femme, dyke witch," 65, who runs the Oregon nonprofit Queer Magic and assembles welcome bags — knitted hats, transit cards, city maps, small gifts from local queer artists — for trans newcomers fleeing hostile states for Portland. "We're meeting our own community's spiritual needs from a mutual aid ethos," she says — everyone with something to give, and something to receive.

https://thistleandmoss.com/p/what-survives-the-morning-what-burns-and-what-we-plant-in-the-ash

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Nicola A's avatar
Nicola A
2h

Good.

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