Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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David Iosue's avatar
David Iosue
12h

I’ve left a little note with some actual, factual bio info on her Bluesky page. Reminded her that she’s a doctor and she should know better. The wingnuts have an attack ad stating that she lacks sufficient medical knowledge. Perhaps they are right. She seems to be really out of touch and out of control. Bad candidate.

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Brooklyn Ricky's avatar
Brooklyn Ricky
12h

in a Democratic society, when the majority population stops defending the minority populations, it stops being a democracy and starts being a mob.

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