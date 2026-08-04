Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Artur Akkerman, LCSW's avatar
Artur Akkerman, LCSW
8h

Small individual acts of speaking up for the vulnerable is how we save the world. Bravo Coach Reeves!!! 👏👏🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈

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Paul McLean's avatar
Paul McLean
7hEdited

I heard an insight on gender this week that touches on what I think Cunningham and so many others are struggling to understand: "Your variation isn't a deviation from the norm; variation is the norm."

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