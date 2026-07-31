Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Shawn K. Younkin's avatar
Shawn K. Younkin
5h

"Wilson told a far-right podcaster after the game that they “weren’t trying to be political.” Lying fucking bigot.

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Ethan Cusick's avatar
Ethan Cusick
6hEdited

“Apparently, however, this excludes trans people and allies who don’t want to be subjected to dehumanizing rhetoric on the court.” Exactly! That’s some twisted logic to think that inclusive means supporting the paid anti-trans bigots, not confronting them on behalf of the trans fans in attendance. You know…the ones who are actually members of the minority group!

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