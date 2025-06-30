Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katrina deVille's avatar
Katrina deVille
1h

Words cannot express the magnitude of hate I have for the vile ogres running our country. I’ve seen enough to be convinced these people aren’t human and I’m ready for National Strike. Pitchfork ready. Enough is enough.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Allie's avatar
Allie
1h

Sadly, I kind of figured this would happen 😓

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Reed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture