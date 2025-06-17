Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeanne Smith's avatar
Jeanne Smith
17h

If people want to argue about this ask them what’s the purpose of an ID. The answer is “identification”. If ones birth sex is important, why no t birth height and weight?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Kris Gosdis Moyer's avatar
Kris Gosdis Moyer
17h

Omg. I’m following with bated breath (or is it gritted teeth?) regardless, I’m still on the fence about applying in case things go south while the application is in progress.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Reed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture