Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leah Abram's avatar
Leah Abram
8h

Can we call it a genocide yet? I seriously think they want to do worse than just institutionalize us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
Talia Perkins's avatar
Talia Perkins
8hEdited

Good luck with that, Mace & Jackson.

Good luck with that.

We have plenty of warning and will not all be soft targets.

We will not go into camps or that good night easily.

Remember the Warsaw Ghetto uprising?

We can do way better than that to your Dirlewanger Brigade.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
113 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Reed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture