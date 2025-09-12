Erin In The Morning

Amanda Lurie
Of the 5729 mass shootings that have been committed since January 1st, 2013, only 5 have been committed by trans people. That is about 1/10th of 1%. 95.27% have been committed by cis-gender men. This is yet another attempt by conservative media to scapegoat trans people while deflecting attention away from the real issue, which is a proliferation of guns, and those guns ending up in the hands of radicalized men.

I understand the stamp on the casing is “TRN”, which is the ammo manufacturer.

Five years from now there will still be people still talking about how it was “gender-ideology” instead of a gunshot that caused a death.

