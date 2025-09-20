Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tracy's avatar
Tracy
2h

These weirdos are super obsessed with trans bodies.

…maybe they should do some introspection??

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Theo's avatar
Theo
2h

Zohran Mamdani is currently one of the best Democrats in the country! I’m so glad he vocally criticized Adams over this!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Reed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture