Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Evelyn Belle Scott's avatar
Evelyn Belle Scott
10h

Interesting analysis from The Atlantic: https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/2026/02/save-america-act-turnout/686145/

The key takeaway: These voter-ID measures are poorly thought out, even for the people whose explicit goal is to disenfranchise Democratic voters.

Married women who change their name are more likely to lean Republican.

Voters who have all their documentation up-to-date are more likely to lean Democrat.

This was not always the case, but based on last election's demographics, there is a good chance that this Voter ID bill would harm the GOP more than it would help them.

Regardless, it deserves our opposition, because even if it weren't littered with these awful anti-trans provisions, it is still fundamentally an attack on democracy.

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Zoey B's avatar
Zoey B
10h

The only way the GOP can get its way is by cheating and using violence.

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