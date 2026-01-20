Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Autumn Flower Creek's avatar
Autumn Flower Creek
10h

thank fucking god, we needed a win 😮‍💨

Reply
Share
Antoinette Accampo's avatar
Antoinette Accampo
10h

Definitely good news although the fight isn't over at least we can take a breath before running into the next part.

Reply
Share
39 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erin Reed · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture