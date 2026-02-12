Erin In The Morning

Wendy The Druid 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🌈
2h

On February 9, under cover of "government-wide guidance," federal agents quietly removed the rainbow Pride flag from the Stonewall National Monument in New York City — the literal birthplace of the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement.

The National Park Service cited a January 21st memo restricting flagpoles to the U.S. and Interior Department flag. What it actually means: the shit-gargling fuck-sticks in this administration looked at the holiest ground in queer American history and chose to strip it bare.

Talia Perkins
2hEdited

And far too many fold pre-emptively.

Thank you for your reporting.

"The @ASPS_News and AMA have made strong statements on this critical issue."

They made baseless atmospheric statements without changing any actual guidelines as to what is good practice.

"The latest referrals also appear to violate, at least in spirit, the agreement in Oregon v. Kennedy, where 22 states filed a lawsuit challenging the Kennedy Declaration as violating the Administrative Procedure Act."

This administration acting like it's desires are the law is sadly typical -- and how many of it's actions are criminal, meriting prosecution under 42 U.S.C. § 1983, 18 U.S.C. § 241, & 18 U.S.C. § 242.

