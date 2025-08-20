Erin In The Morning

Jenny
10h

I fucking hate him so much.

Judith Hofeditz
9h

This has Russell Vought’s hands all over it. He is head of the OMB. He is a religious nutter and major architect of Project 2025 which has a goal of establishing the US as a Christian theocracy, with all the right wing authoritarian values that implies. These people are intolerant and afraid of anything outside their rigid and narrow world view so are working hard to erase anyone that is different from that view. The only way to counteract this hate is to get the Trumpists out of power. We have so many Americans who like this crap that it’s gonna be an uphill battle.

