Melissa Doroquez // Creative Commons

If you are a regular reader of Erin In The Morning, you are likely familiar with the transgender Girl Scout cookie list. The idea first took shape five years ago, as the earliest coordinated attacks against transgender youth began to spread across the country. Watching trans kids absorb that first wave of cruelty, I had a simple thought: let’s make a few of their days better—and what better way than by finding transgender Girl Scouts and buying a whole lot of cookies from them. In the years since, the list has grown steadily, connecting more scouts with more supporters. Today, Erin In The Morning is proud to announce that scouts on the list have sold more than 71,000 boxes of cookies—and counting, a record for the trans girl scout list.

While it’s impossible to know exactly how many sales can be traced directly to our reporting and the list itself, we do know its reach has been enormous. On Facebook alone, the list reached more than 2 million readers, with similar viral spread on Instagram and Bluesky. Each year, I begin tallying cookie sales about halfway through the ordering season, tracking how much support flows to scouts on the list. This morning, the total stopped me short: 71,254 cookies sold so far, with 189 scouts participating. And with weeks still left in the season, that number is certain to climb even higher.

Those purchases have had a tangible impact on the lives of transgender Girl Scouts. In 2025, the scouts on the list used the funds to attend the National Girl Scout Convention, go camping, and support trips as far afield as Japan and Costa Rica. This year, their goals are just as wide-ranging, with scouts hoping to see Broadway shows, support unhoused people in their communities, or travel to Niagara Falls. Taken together, the purchases have gone a long way toward helping these transgender Girl Scouts reach goals that might otherwise have been out of reach.

More than the numbers, families have told us how deeply the response has resonated with their children. Several parents report that their scouts were shocked—and overjoyed—by the level of support they received. Transgender youth in the United States are under extraordinary pressure right now: many have lost access to health care as hospitals capitulate to the Trump administration, while others face constant hostility from political leaders in their own communities. Again and again, families and scouts themselves say the cookie drive has become a rare source of joy, a reminder that people across the country see them, value them, and care about their lives.

If you’re still waiting to place your Girl Scout cookie order, there is still time—and still need. Dozens of transgender scouts are continuing to work toward their goals, many of them hoping for just a few more orders to get there. Seek out a scout who has not yet seen as much support and order a box—or ten. If cookies aren’t what you need, consider donating instead. And above all, thank you. The scouts are, quite simply, over the moon.