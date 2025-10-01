Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Costich's avatar
James Costich
4h

Please be aware that all anti trans measures, procedures and laws affect intersex people as well. We are not rare and unlike the rest of the world are known to the public under diagnostic terms and rarely as “intersex”. This serves the purpose of obscuring our persecution. Whereas the lie that trans children and teens can access genital surgery is used to propagandize against all medical options, including counseling for the trans children, intersex infants and toddlers ARE subjected to surgery without their consent and usually without the fully informed consent of their parents. The parents are pressured into consenting to surgery that has NO medical benefit and is easily argued to be harmful. Internationally it is classified as torture. Please remember us as you advocate for transgender children.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Sophia Zoe Kilmer's avatar
Sophia Zoe Kilmer
4h

With Trump's recission powers which are not constitutional regardless of shadow docket decisions from this Caliphate... and if they are then our system of government is broken...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Reed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture