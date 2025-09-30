Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kassandra F.'s avatar
Kassandra F.
3h

Make sure you contact your representatives - primarily your senators and tell them that they need to vote no on anything with anti trans provisions in it under no uncertain terms. The shutdown won’t hurt us, only capitulation will.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Evelyn Belle Scott's avatar
Evelyn Belle Scott
3hEdited

If the government enacts this sweeping ban on Medicaid funds being used for GAC, there will be mass death in this country.

We can save a lot of our own through mutual aid and even just by being there for each other - but if hundreds of thousands or even millions of trans people see their GAC disappear overnight, a lot of people are going to die.

This, of course, is the ultimate goal of the anti-trans front - to see us all dead, in jail, or stuck in the margins, forced to perform shitty service jobs or sex work just to survive.

How can politics solve this? How do we persuade people who do not see us as human, without sacrificing so much of ourselves that they have no choice to recognize our humanity?

Must this burden fall on us? On our children?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Reed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture