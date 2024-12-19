Photo by Hongbin on Unsplash

On Wednesday, the United States Senate passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), including an amendment that removes healthcare coverage for gender-affirming care for transgender family members of armed service personnel. Its passage marks the first anti-LGBTQ+ provision passed by Congress in years, signaling potential trouble for transgender people facing future legislative attacks from Congress.

In a last-minute effort to block these provisions from becoming law, Senator Tammy Baldwin, joined by 20 other Democrats, introduced an amendment to strip the controversial language targeting transgender youth. Despite controlling the Senate, Democratic leadership refused to allow a vote on the amendment, potentially to avoid forcing senators to publicly take a stance on transgender rights. Instead, they expedited the bill to final passage, where 37 Democratic senators voted in favor of the NDAA with the anti-trans provision intact.

EITM is releasing the full list of Democratic senators who voted for the bill. If you see your Senator on this list, you can contact them to let them know how you feel by entering your address and looking up their information here. The source for the full list can be found at the roll call vote.

From the state of Arizona

Kelly (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of California

Padilla (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of Colorado

Bennet (Democrat) votes Yea

Hickenlooper (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of Connecticut

Blumenthal (Democrat) votes Yea

Murphy (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of Delaware

Carper (Democrat) votes Yea

Coons (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of Georgia

Ossoff (Democrat) votes Yea

Warnock (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of Hawaii

Hirono (Democrat) votes Yea

Schatz (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of Illinois

Duckworth (Democrat) votes Yea

Durbin (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of Maryland

Cardin (Democrat) votes Yea

Van Hollen (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of Michigan

Peters (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of Minnesota

Klobuchar (Democrat) votes Yea

Smith (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of Montana

Tester (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of Nevada

Cortez Masto (Democrat) votes Yea

Rosen (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of New Hampshire

Hassan (Democrat) votes Yea

Shaheen (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of New Mexico

Heinrich (Democrat) votes Yea

Luján (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of New York

Gillibrand (Democrat) votes Yea

Schumer (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of Ohio

Brown (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of Pennsylvania

Casey (Democrat) votes Yea

Fetterman (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of Rhode Island

Reed (Democrat) votes Yea

Whitehouse (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of Virginia

Kaine (Democrat) votes Yea

Warner (Democrat) votes Yea

From the state of Washington