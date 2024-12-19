37 Democratic Senators Voted To Pass Anti-Trans NDAA. Here Are Their Names.
The vote came after most of the same Democrats refused to allow an amendment on the floor to remove the anti-trans provision in the military spending bill.
On Wednesday, the United States Senate passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), including an amendment that removes healthcare coverage for gender-affirming care for transgender family members of armed service personnel. Its passage marks the first anti-LGBTQ+ provision passed by Congress in years, signaling potential trouble for transgender people facing future legislative attacks from Congress.
In a last-minute effort to block these provisions from becoming law, Senator Tammy Baldwin, joined by 20 other Democrats, introduced an amendment to strip the controversial language targeting transgender youth. Despite controlling the Senate, Democratic leadership refused to allow a vote on the amendment, potentially to avoid forcing senators to publicly take a stance on transgender rights. Instead, they expedited the bill to final passage, where 37 Democratic senators voted in favor of the NDAA with the anti-trans provision intact.
EITM is releasing the full list of Democratic senators who voted for the bill. If you see your Senator on this list, you can contact them to let them know how you feel by entering your address and looking up their information here. The source for the full list can be found at the roll call vote.
From the state of Arizona
Kelly (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of California
Padilla (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of Colorado
Bennet (Democrat) votes Yea
Hickenlooper (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of Connecticut
Blumenthal (Democrat) votes Yea
Murphy (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of Delaware
Carper (Democrat) votes Yea
Coons (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of Georgia
Ossoff (Democrat) votes Yea
Warnock (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of Hawaii
Hirono (Democrat) votes Yea
Schatz (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of Illinois
Duckworth (Democrat) votes Yea
Durbin (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of Maryland
Cardin (Democrat) votes Yea
Van Hollen (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of Michigan
Peters (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of Minnesota
Klobuchar (Democrat) votes Yea
Smith (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of Montana
Tester (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of Nevada
Cortez Masto (Democrat) votes Yea
Rosen (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of New Hampshire
Hassan (Democrat) votes Yea
Shaheen (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of New Mexico
Heinrich (Democrat) votes Yea
Luján (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of New York
Gillibrand (Democrat) votes Yea
Schumer (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of Ohio
Brown (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of Pennsylvania
Casey (Democrat) votes Yea
Fetterman (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of Rhode Island
Reed (Democrat) votes Yea
Whitehouse (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of Virginia
Kaine (Democrat) votes Yea
Warner (Democrat) votes Yea
From the state of Washington
Cantwell (Democrat) votes Yea
Murray (Democrat) votes Yea
I'm tired, boss.
The signal is crystal clear. We have no political support at this time. Remember, the house Dems were only slightly better. The only option is to get very loud and very visible very quickly.