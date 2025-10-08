Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wendy The Druid 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🌈's avatar
Wendy The Druid 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🌈
10m

Because of course he did

See this is why I write queer fiction

So I’ll just be talking about this very thing in tomorrows bar story

https://thistleandmoss.com/p/the-safety-of-a-queer-space-when-spoken-word-pierces-the-soul

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
p2q's avatar
p2q
just now

We still don’t know the shooter’s motives in the Kirk assassination. It is carrying water for the Trump admin and Utah police to take the evidence found at the scene at face value.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Reed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture