Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aurora M's avatar
Aurora M
11h

I wish we didn’t live in a post-expertise society x.x

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Wendy🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🌈's avatar
Wendy🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🌈
11h

This is why we need to continue to educate our youth about how and why we got here.

Everyone remembers Sylvia Rivera and Marsha P Johnson , right?

https://thistleandmoss.com/p/queer-history-101-the-sylvia-rivera

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Reed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture