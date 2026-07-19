Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Tessa Grace's avatar
Tessa Grace
6h

Dems are heading the way of Labour and their fate will be exactly the same. I will not vote for my own extinction or the party that advocates for it. Call them what they are MAGA lite.

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Jaimie Hileman's avatar
Jaimie Hileman
6h

Said it before I'll say it again, we don't win ANYTHING when anti-Trans Dems are elected. They're no better for us than Repugs or MAGAts. I'm not voting for any Democrat unless they are an explicit proactive ally, and that's that. Acton, Newsom, Moulton, can all take a flying fuck at a rolling wood chipper.

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