Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Liz Wilcox's avatar
Liz Wilcox
2h

Such bullshit from a bunch of old, cis, white, male christian nationalists.

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Brooklyn Ricky's avatar
Brooklyn Ricky
2h

What harm tyrants first do to the few will last be done to the many.

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