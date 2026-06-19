Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Camille M.'s avatar
Camille M.
12h

Once again, Erin thank you for your constant vigilance and reporting on issues pertaining to all of us, trans people❤️🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 I am getting ready to relocate to Washington state in a couple of weeks, and we’ll register to vote once I establish residency. I’ll tell all my friends if you’re not registered to vote wherever you get registered and don’t think it doesn’t matter.

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TJD's avatar
TJD
12h

I wish we could see this kind of momentum against the Colorado anti trans ballot measures…

No Hate in WA State currently has hundreds of sponsors including national organizations, politicians, businesses and political parties and they’re frequently doing events like this. Meanwhile, the campaign opposing the Colorado anti trans measures currently only has about 20 sponsors, all of them local, and no politicians, businesses or political parties are listed and so far their campaigning just overall doesn’t seem to be as strong. I really hope they step up their game! :(

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