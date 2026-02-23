Erin In The Morning

Melissa
16h

If his name looks familiar, it's because he's the owner of the massive box manufacture/packaging company ULINE. Not only is he anti-trans, he's also virulently white supremacist/racist, anti-LGBTQ, and anti just about any minority group. Add ULINE to your boycott list and tell all your local small business owners to not buy their products, either.

Joan the Dork
15h

Billionaires were a mistake. Nobody should have unfettered power to conduct this kind of attack on the rights of an entire demographic, but that's exactly what having so much wealth at your fingertips permits you to do. Propaganda works, if it has enough of a platform, and if you can write six, seven, or eight-figure checks as if you were dropping a few quarters in a vending machine, you can buy a very big platform indeed.

