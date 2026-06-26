Mayor Mamdani // NYC.gov

Today, Mayor Mamdani announced $15 million to go directly to providers of gender-affirming care for transgender youth—the most concrete action his administration has taken since EITM began reporting on the gaps between his campaign promises and the trans young people who placed their hope in them. The announcement includes three initiatives: a direct care access fund for providers serving trans youth, a call and text line connecting families to care, and research funding. It also comes amid a sustained campaign by the Trump administration to shut down gender-affirming care for youth and some adults nationwide through funding threats and baseless criminal investigations of institutions providing that care—and once operationalized, could provide a significant lifeline for youth who need care in the city.

The announcement, posted to the NYC.gov website on Friday afternoon, commits $15 million directly to providers of gender-affirming care. While that number is modest compared to the federal funding threats facing larger hospital systems—NYU Langone and Mt. Sinai, which shuttered their youth gender programs, receive hundreds of millions in federal dollars—it could be enough to sustain and expand care at smaller community clinics and stand-up operations that serve trans youth directly, as well as at institutions like Callen-Lorde, which has maintained care access under significant pressure as displaced patients from larger hospitals have overwhelmed its capacity. The announcement also promises a call and text line to connect New Yorkers—hopefully, families of trans youth—with providers and resources. Lastly, a portion of the funding will go toward research on gaps in transgender youth healthcare access, which the administration says will help guide future investment as the federal government retreats from supporting this research.

The full announcement is below:

Trans Healthcare Announcement

The announcement comes after sustained criticism of the administration's handling of its campaign promises to transgender youth. Mamdani promised to use "every single tool" to hold hospitals accountable after NYU Langone and Mt. Sinai dropped gender-affirming care for youth, though no such efforts have been made to hold them accountable since. The administration has also declined to direct NYC Health + Hospitals, the city's own public hospital system, to expand youth gender-affirming care capacity. Its most criticized move was the opening of a direct clinic that will only serve those 19 and older—a capitulation to the Trump administration's executive order age threshold, which is currently blocked in court and carries no force of law. Health Commissioner Ashwin Martin said on camera the cutoff was driven by fear of "clawbacks from the federal government." And while this $15 million expenditure falls well short of the $65 million Mamdani promised on the campaign trail, and while routing the money to outside providers rather than city-run facilities suggests a continued wariness of federal retaliation, it is a significant investment that will likely result in more trans youth getting care in the city than are getting it today.

“Every New Yorker should have the freedom to live as themselves and access the health care they need,” said Mayor Mamdani. “As the federal government attacks transgender people and attempts to intimidate patients, families and providers, New York City is stepping up. We will protect care, support the providers delivering it and make clear that trans New Yorkers belong in this city. Health care is a human right, and we will do everything in our power to defend it.”

“I applaud Mayor Mamdani for making clear that New York City’s support for the trans community goes beyond mere rhetoric,” said Council Member Chi Ossé, Co-Chair of City Council's LGBTQIA+ Caucus. “While the federal government abuses its power to intimidate trans youth and the doctors who care for them, New York City is answering with $15 million, a direct fund for providers, and a phone line for families who desperately need answers. Medical decisions belong to patients, families, and doctors, never to politicians in Washington who treat trans lives as political pawns. Whether it’s Pride Month or not, we must honor the rich history that trans New Yorkers paved for the entire LGBTQIA+ community, and this investment is part of that. As Co-Chair of the LGBTQIA+ Caucus, I look forward to working with the administration to implement this life-saving investment.”

As of now, there is little known about how the funds will be distributed and which providers will receive them. Those details will matter enormously. If the funds go to small, independent providers and community health centers that serve transgender youth directly—organizations that operate outside the federal funding streams the Trump administration has weaponized—they could significantly bridge the gap that has opened since NYU Langone and Mt. Sinai shut down care. It is unlikely to make a big difference to larger providers, however, unless those larger providers show a willingness to combat the Trump administration.

EITM will continue to report on the impact of these funds when they are disbursed to providers and result in on-the-ground care.