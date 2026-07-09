Markey Tells Moulton He Threw Trans Kids "Under the Bus" In MA Dem Senate Primary Debate
“The Supreme Court of the United States of America just last week took the same position that Congressman Moulton took last year,” Senator Ed Markey said.
Erin In The Morning is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a subscriber.
Incumbent Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey eviscerated Congressman Seth Moulton on his fairweather allyship for the trans community in a televised debate this week. Both lawmakers are vying for the Democratic Party nomination in this year’s Senate race.
It began with a question from a reporter aimed at Moulton about his prior comments on trans athletes. In 2024, after the Presidential election, Moulton told The New York Times that Democrats lost because they “spent too much time trying not to offend anyone.” He went on to say he wouldn’t want his daughters “getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete.”
After Supreme Court decisions permitting state restrictions of trans athletes, however, Moulton called the ruling an “act of cruelty.”
During the hour-long debate, Tony Fay of WWLP 22News took Moulton head-on and asked him to clarify his stance. “Congressman, what is your position on trans athletes in school sports, and do you stand by what you said in the 2024 New York Times interview?”
Moulton, who went viral over videos depicting him getting booed at Pride and at a No Kings Rally, turned to the camera, telling LGBTQ constituents: “I’ve always stood with you.”
“I have seen the pain that you are going through because of this hateful Trump Administration,” he continued. “I have a 100% voting record from the Human Rights Campaign.”
He clarified that he said he simply wanted to foster “conversations” about trans athletes—a talking point openly touted by conservatives eager to get the left more “comfortable” stomaching anti-trans propaganda.
“Sometimes tough conversations, then, that’s the only way we’re going to be able to fight forward, because so far the only thing that’s happened in this Congress is the Republicans have put forward hateful legislation, and I’ve been proud to vote against every one of those bills. But where’s our fight, Democrats? Where are we taking action for transgender kids, protecting their healthcare, protecting you?”
Markey was having none of it. In response to Moulton’s comment touting his HRC approval rating, Markey pointed out: “The Human Rights Campaign has endorsed me in this race.” Markey also enjoys endorsements from trans rights groups like the Christopher Street Project, he said.
“Congressman Moulton decided that he was gonna throw trans kids under the bus, the political bus, and blame them for the loss of the 2024 election,” Markey continued. “Those kids are vulnerable. Those kids need love. Those kids don’t need to be scapegoated and blamed for what was wrong with the Democratic Party.”
He emphasized his role in sponsoring the Transgender Bill of Rights at the federal level. Among other provisions, the bill would codify equal access to public services, accommodations, and health care.
Though it has yet to gain traction in a majority-red legislature, Markey said he seeks “to enshrine in law those protections for trans kids that are enjoyed by every other American.”
Finally, Markey drew parallels to the kind of anti-trans athlete sentiments espoused by Moulton and to the very Supreme Court decision that Moulton would go on to condemn.
“The Supreme Court of the United States of America just last week took the same position that Congressman Moulton took last year,” Markey said. “They have now said that states across the country, and 29 have these laws, can discriminate against transgender kids.”
The Massachusetts Democratic primary vote will take place on September 1. At this time, almost every single poll points to Markey as the projected winner, though some polls do show a close race. Markey was also named a “Trans Equality Champion of the 118th Congress” by Advocates for Trans Equality.
Tyler Hack, executive director of the Christopher Street Project, told Erin in the Morning the group stands by its endorsement of Markey now more than ever.
“Ed Markey is a proven champion for trans rights,” Hack told Erin in the Morning after the debate. “His opponent, Seth Moulton, is known for two things: a failed 2020 presidential campaign that never made it to Iowa, and turning his back on trans kids immediately after the 2024 election. That’s unacceptable from any Democrat—let alone a Congressman representing a safe blue district.”
“This race offers a crystal-clear contrast: a progressive fighter leading the Trans Bill of Rights versus a coward who chose to throw trans people under the bus the moment he thought it was politically expedient,” they continued. “We’re standing with Ed Markey—because he stands with us.”
You can watch the exchange here:
Erin In The Morning is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a subscriber.
Moulton is an overly ambitious, AIPAC-loving, trans-hating dweeb who has conveniently started mouthing trans-affirming lies for the sake ONLY of his own advancement. Portraying himself as a "new" "young" voice, a "better" man to replace "tired, old Ed" would be laughable were it not such a hideous and self-aggrandizing move. He is a Corporate Dem dream come true, and the voters of Massachusetts MUST reject his utter hypocrisy and self-serving fakery.
One in Fifty-Seven: Deducing the Reality of Transgender Girls in Youth Sports
The debate surrounding transgender inclusion in youth athletics frequently commands national headlines, policy overhauls, and legislative action. Yet, the intense public discourse often lacks a grounding in actual demographic scale. When we strip away the rhetoric and isolate the hard numbers—combining national population models, clinical transition data, and high school sports registration figures—a clear, data-driven picture emerges of what inclusion looks like on the ground.
1. The Population Baseline
To understand athletic participation, we must first establish the size of the population pool. Demographic models from the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law provide the most widely accepted benchmarks for this data.
* The Adolescent Pool: There are roughly 22 million teenagers aged 13 to 17 in the United States.
* The Transgender Youth Bracket: Approximately 724,000 of these teenagers (3.3%) identify as transgender. Williams Institute - UCLA
* Isolating Transgender Girls: While youth surveys typically use a broad yes/no question for transgender identity, adult demographic data splits almost evenly into thirds among trans women, trans men, and non-binary individuals. Adjusting for a slight statistical skew toward non-binary identities among Generation Z, demographers deduce that there are between 180,000 and 230,000 transgender girls (male-to-female/MTF) aged 13 to 17 in the country.
2. The Medical Reality: A Fraction of a Fraction
A common misconception is that every transgender teenager undergoes an immediate medical transition. Peer-reviewed data published in JAMA Pediatrics and multi-year tracking from health claims databases (like Komodo Health) reveal that medical interventions are exceptionally rare among minors.
Out of the total population of youth formally diagnosed with gender dysphoria, only about 5% receive puberty blockers and roughly 11% receive gender-affirming hormone therapy (HRT). Surgical interventions for minors under 18 are virtually non-existent under standard US clinical guidelines.
Geography further restricts these numbers. More than half (53%) of all transgender teenagers in the US live in states that have passed laws banning or severely restricting access to both gender-affirming medical care and sports participation for transgender youth. Williams Institute - UCLA
3. The Cisgender Sports Standard
To measure the potential demand for sports among transgender youth, we must look at the baseline established by their peers. Youth sports in America are thriving; according to the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), girls' sports participation recently hit an all-time high of 3,539,596 active rosters.
When looking broadly at school and community leagues, the data shows:
* Cisgender Girl Participation: Roughly 47% to 48% of all teen girls in the US play on at least one organized sports team.
* The Scale: This translates to a massive pool of approximately 5 million cisgender girls actively playing organized sports nationwide.
4. Extrapolating the True Athletic Footprint
Currently, transgender youth do not play sports at normal rates. Data from the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) indicates that due to hostile climates, locker room anxieties, and legal bans, the active sports participation rate for transgender girls sits at a meager 12%—amounting to just 21,600 to 27,600 athletes nationwide. Williams Institute - UCLA
But what if all structural, social, and legal barriers were removed? What if transgender girls participated at exact parity with the cisgender baseline of 47%?
By applying that 47% participation rate to the total estimated population of transgender girls, we can deduce the maximum potential footprint:
Metric (Ages 13–17) Lower Population Estimate (180k) Upper Population Estimate (230k)
Active Players Today (12% Rate) ~21,600 ~27,600
Potential Players at Full Parity (47% Rate) ~84,600 ~108,100
If every barrier vanished, a maximum of roughly 84,000 to 108,000 transgender girls would step onto sports fields across America. Compared to the 5 million cisgender girls already playing, transgender girls would comprise just 1.75%of all female youth athletes.
5. What This Looks Like on the Roster
A statistical average of 1.75% can feel abstract. To understand what this actually looks like for a coach, a parent, or a player, we have to translate that percentage into real-world team rosters.
To find a single transgender girl athlete under conditions of full inclusion, you would need a combined pool of roughly 57 female athletes. Because individual teams are much smaller than that, a transgender girl would not even be present on the vast majority of local rosters:
* Basketball or Volleyball Teams (Roster size ~12): An average of 0.21 transgender girls per team. A casual observer would find one trans athlete for every 5 teams in a local league.
* Soccer or Softball Teams (Roster size ~18): An average of 0.31 transgender girls per team. You would find one trans athlete for every 3 teams.
* Track and Field Teams (Roster size ~50): The average rises to 0.87, meaning a large multi-event track team would likely have 1 transgender athlete on the roster.
Conclusion
The data isolates a striking paradox in the modern sports landscape. While the legal and political battles over inclusion are waged as if transgender athletes are poised to reshape the entirety of youth sports, the demographic reality is microscopic. Even under a hypothetical model of complete social acceptance and zero legal restrictions, the vast majority of girls' sports teams in America would remain entirely cisgender, with a transgender peer appearing roughly once every few teams across an entire league