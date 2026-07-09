Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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William Flug's avatar
William Flug
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Moulton is an overly ambitious, AIPAC-loving, trans-hating dweeb who has conveniently started mouthing trans-affirming lies for the sake ONLY of his own advancement. Portraying himself as a "new" "young" voice, a "better" man to replace "tired, old Ed" would be laughable were it not such a hideous and self-aggrandizing move. He is a Corporate Dem dream come true, and the voters of Massachusetts MUST reject his utter hypocrisy and self-serving fakery.

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Edmond Hatfield
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One in Fifty-Seven: Deducing the Reality of Transgender Girls in Youth Sports

The debate surrounding transgender inclusion in youth athletics frequently commands national headlines, policy overhauls, and legislative action. Yet, the intense public discourse often lacks a grounding in actual demographic scale. When we strip away the rhetoric and isolate the hard numbers—combining national population models, clinical transition data, and high school sports registration figures—a clear, data-driven picture emerges of what inclusion looks like on the ground.

1. The Population Baseline

To understand athletic participation, we must first establish the size of the population pool. Demographic models from the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law provide the most widely accepted benchmarks for this data.

* The Adolescent Pool: There are roughly 22 million teenagers aged 13 to 17 in the United States.

* The Transgender Youth Bracket: Approximately 724,000 of these teenagers (3.3%) identify as transgender. Williams Institute - UCLA 

* Isolating Transgender Girls: While youth surveys typically use a broad yes/no question for transgender identity, adult demographic data splits almost evenly into thirds among trans women, trans men, and non-binary individuals. Adjusting for a slight statistical skew toward non-binary identities among Generation Z, demographers deduce that there are between 180,000 and 230,000 transgender girls (male-to-female/MTF) aged 13 to 17 in the country.

2. The Medical Reality: A Fraction of a Fraction

A common misconception is that every transgender teenager undergoes an immediate medical transition. Peer-reviewed data published in JAMA Pediatrics and multi-year tracking from health claims databases (like Komodo Health) reveal that medical interventions are exceptionally rare among minors.

Out of the total population of youth formally diagnosed with gender dysphoria, only about 5% receive puberty blockers and roughly 11% receive gender-affirming hormone therapy (HRT). Surgical interventions for minors under 18 are virtually non-existent under standard US clinical guidelines.

Geography further restricts these numbers. More than half (53%) of all transgender teenagers in the US live in states that have passed laws banning or severely restricting access to both gender-affirming medical care and sports participation for transgender youth. Williams Institute - UCLA

3. The Cisgender Sports Standard

To measure the potential demand for sports among transgender youth, we must look at the baseline established by their peers. Youth sports in America are thriving; according to the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), girls' sports participation recently hit an all-time high of 3,539,596 active rosters.

When looking broadly at school and community leagues, the data shows:

* Cisgender Girl Participation: Roughly 47% to 48% of all teen girls in the US play on at least one organized sports team.

* The Scale: This translates to a massive pool of approximately 5 million cisgender girls actively playing organized sports nationwide.

4. Extrapolating the True Athletic Footprint

Currently, transgender youth do not play sports at normal rates. Data from the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) indicates that due to hostile climates, locker room anxieties, and legal bans, the active sports participation rate for transgender girls sits at a meager 12%—amounting to just 21,600 to 27,600 athletes nationwide. Williams Institute - UCLA

But what if all structural, social, and legal barriers were removed? What if transgender girls participated at exact parity with the cisgender baseline of 47%?

By applying that 47% participation rate to the total estimated population of transgender girls, we can deduce the maximum potential footprint:

Metric (Ages 13–17) Lower Population Estimate (180k) Upper Population Estimate (230k)

Active Players Today (12% Rate) ~21,600 ~27,600

Potential Players at Full Parity (47% Rate) ~84,600 ~108,100

If every barrier vanished, a maximum of roughly 84,000 to 108,000 transgender girls would step onto sports fields across America. Compared to the 5 million cisgender girls already playing, transgender girls would comprise just 1.75%of all female youth athletes.

5. What This Looks Like on the Roster

A statistical average of 1.75% can feel abstract. To understand what this actually looks like for a coach, a parent, or a player, we have to translate that percentage into real-world team rosters.

To find a single transgender girl athlete under conditions of full inclusion, you would need a combined pool of roughly 57 female athletes. Because individual teams are much smaller than that, a transgender girl would not even be present on the vast majority of local rosters:

* Basketball or Volleyball Teams (Roster size ~12): An average of 0.21 transgender girls per team. A casual observer would find one trans athlete for every 5 teams in a local league.

* Soccer or Softball Teams (Roster size ~18): An average of 0.31 transgender girls per team. You would find one trans athlete for every 3 teams.

* Track and Field Teams (Roster size ~50): The average rises to 0.87, meaning a large multi-event track team would likely have 1 transgender athlete on the roster.

Conclusion

The data isolates a striking paradox in the modern sports landscape. While the legal and political battles over inclusion are waged as if transgender athletes are poised to reshape the entirety of youth sports, the demographic reality is microscopic. Even under a hypothetical model of complete social acceptance and zero legal restrictions, the vast majority of girls' sports teams in America would remain entirely cisgender, with a transgender peer appearing roughly once every few teams across an entire league

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