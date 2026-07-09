Sen. Markey // News22

Incumbent Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey eviscerated Congressman Seth Moulton on his fairweather allyship for the trans community in a televised debate this week. Both lawmakers are vying for the Democratic Party nomination in this year’s Senate race.

It began with a question from a reporter aimed at Moulton about his prior comments on trans athletes. In 2024, after the Presidential election, Moulton told The New York Times that Democrats lost because they “spent too much time trying not to offend anyone.” He went on to say he wouldn’t want his daughters “getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete.”

After Supreme Court decisions permitting state restrictions of trans athletes, however, Moulton called the ruling an “act of cruelty.”

During the hour-long debate, Tony Fay of WWLP 22News took Moulton head-on and asked him to clarify his stance. “Congressman, what is your position on trans athletes in school sports, and do you stand by what you said in the 2024 New York Times interview?”

Moulton, who went viral over videos depicting him getting booed at Pride and at a No Kings Rally, turned to the camera, telling LGBTQ constituents: “I’ve always stood with you.”

“I have seen the pain that you are going through because of this hateful Trump Administration,” he continued. “I have a 100% voting record from the Human Rights Campaign.”





He clarified that he said he simply wanted to foster “conversations” about trans athletes—a talking point openly touted by conservatives eager to get the left more “comfortable” stomaching anti-trans propaganda.

“Sometimes tough conversations, then, that’s the only way we’re going to be able to fight forward, because so far the only thing that’s happened in this Congress is the Republicans have put forward hateful legislation, and I’ve been proud to vote against every one of those bills. But where’s our fight, Democrats? Where are we taking action for transgender kids, protecting their healthcare, protecting you?”

Markey was having none of it. In response to Moulton’s comment touting his HRC approval rating, Markey pointed out: “The Human Rights Campaign has endorsed me in this race.” Markey also enjoys endorsements from trans rights groups like the Christopher Street Project, he said.

“Congressman Moulton decided that he was gonna throw trans kids under the bus, the political bus, and blame them for the loss of the 2024 election,” Markey continued. “Those kids are vulnerable. Those kids need love. Those kids don’t need to be scapegoated and blamed for what was wrong with the Democratic Party.”

He emphasized his role in sponsoring the Transgender Bill of Rights at the federal level. Among other provisions, the bill would codify equal access to public services, accommodations, and health care.

Though it has yet to gain traction in a majority-red legislature, Markey said he seeks “to enshrine in law those protections for trans kids that are enjoyed by every other American.”

Finally, Markey drew parallels to the kind of anti-trans athlete sentiments espoused by Moulton and to the very Supreme Court decision that Moulton would go on to condemn.

“The Supreme Court of the United States of America just last week took the same position that Congressman Moulton took last year,” Markey said. “They have now said that states across the country, and 29 have these laws, can discriminate against transgender kids.”

The Massachusetts Democratic primary vote will take place on September 1. At this time, almost every single poll points to Markey as the projected winner, though some polls do show a close race. Markey was also named a “Trans Equality Champion of the 118th Congress” by Advocates for Trans Equality.

Tyler Hack, executive director of the Christopher Street Project, told Erin in the Morning the group stands by its endorsement of Markey now more than ever.

“Ed Markey is a proven champion for trans rights,” Hack told Erin in the Morning after the debate. “His opponent, Seth Moulton, is known for two things: a failed 2020 presidential campaign that never made it to Iowa, and turning his back on trans kids immediately after the 2024 election. That’s unacceptable from any Democrat—let alone a Congressman representing a safe blue district.”

“This race offers a crystal-clear contrast: a progressive fighter leading the Trans Bill of Rights versus a coward who chose to throw trans people under the bus the moment he thought it was politically expedient,” they continued. “We’re standing with Ed Markey—because he stands with us.”

You can watch the exchange here: