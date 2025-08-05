Erin In The Morning

13h

One bright spot in NY: I got word from the Attorney General's office that they entered a settlement with one of the mail order pharmacies, CarelonRx, who had been refusing to fill gender-affirming prescriptions, causing delays in trans people receiving hormones prescriptions. The NY Assistant Attorney General said "They have agreed to stop discriminating against New Yorkers by mail-order, train their staff, report any changes going forward impacting trans folks, and pay the State of New York 200,000 dollars in a fine. They have also agreed to pay restitution to any cost-sharing transgender folks experienced in the diversion."

13h

These companies and institutions have no moral compass they give in and give up to save a buck We should publish a complete list of all who have given in and shame them publicly over and over again as well as boycott them anyway we can

