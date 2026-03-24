Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Tracy's avatar
Tracy
26m

BOTH Maine Dem candidates pro trans.

THIS is how it should be everywhere.

Civil rights are not negotiable🌹

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Letters From a Trans-American's avatar
Letters From a Trans-American
23m

Thanks, Erin, for this report.

I spend the summer in Maine and have met Mills several times. She is a true ally of our community. I wish that I could vote for her or for Platner because Collins has got to go.

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