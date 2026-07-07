Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Artur Akkerman, LCSW's avatar
Artur Akkerman, LCSW
2h

“In a time when gender affirming care is under constant attack by the federal government, dispensing prescriptions in bulk will give patients from Illinois and others traveling from out of state for care the assurance that they will have access to needed medications,” Pritzker’s press release says.

For him to be this aware and proactive about our needs is very encouraging. When this is all over, we will all remember those who protected us and stood by us.

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lyn solomon-linville's avatar
lyn solomon-linville
2h

Pritzker is sent by Heaven. Not like Trump who was sent because they ran out of locusts!

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