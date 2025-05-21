Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Joan the Dork
18h

It should go without saying, but no AG at any level anywhere in the country should have access to any of anybody's medical information without 𝘰𝘣𝘵𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢 𝘧𝘶𝘤𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘸𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘴𝘵. "Controlled substance" or no, that data should be anonymized beyond the point of care, not be an open book for jackbooted jackasses to exploit whenever they feel like making someone's life miserable for cheap giggles... and it certainly shouldn't be in the hands of a corrupt, malevolent criminal like Paxton.

RRMother
18h

As a (formerly proud) Texan w an adult trans kid, this is horrifying!!! There is no doubt now that they are all Naxis. Every single one, with Paxton leading the charge for Texas.

We’re leaving this freaking state this summer, which makes me really sad. MAGA has turned this state into a hellhole of hatred, where it was once full of kind and friendly people who would go out of their way to help a stranger. I’m very thankful that I got to experience THAT Texas. Be safe out there y’all.

