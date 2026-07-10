Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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peavs's avatar
peavs
18h

“Ban social transitioning” says woman with short hair wearing a suit

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Artur Akkerman, LCSW's avatar
Artur Akkerman, LCSW
18h

As a therapist, I can see that she has a challenging relationship with herself. Instead of addressing it, working on it, nurture it, she is forcing this self hate and self doubt onto the world around her. It’s simultaneously tragic and sad.

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